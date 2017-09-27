Can We Call it ‘Bama-Wood?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a lot of movie buzz going on along the Gulf Coast right now. Last week we told you about actor Nicolas Cage getting the key to the city from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

This week another movie shot entirely in Mobile and surrounding areas is set to debut on Netflix. Gerald’s Game is a screen adaptation of the Stephen King novel. News 5 spoke with producer Scott Lumpkin about shooting the movie in Alabama. One good reason is that this is home for Lumpkin. But another was to take advantage of incentives for films offered by the state.

Lumpkin is a huge advocate for having the film incentives in Alabama to help grow the movie industry here. Earlier this year there was mere talk about doing away with the incentives in the Alabama Legislature and while the Legislature took no action at all, the talk was enough to scare off some projects. Lumpkin said he lost several projects because of it and had to regroup,

The producer says keeping the incentives solidly in place is important because film projects sometimes take up to three years or more to come to fruition. The Mobile Film Office agrees. Eva Golson, who heads up the office says the incentives are a major attraction to the state for producers.

Lumpkin said he was glad to be able to shoot Gerald’s Game in Mobile. The movie tells the story of a couple trying to reinvigorate their love life by heading to a remote cabin in the woods. In true Stephen King fashion, bad things happen.

Gerald’s Game premieres on Netflix Friday with Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood in the lead roles. It’s directed by Mike Flanagan who is gaining quite a reputation in the horror genre.

Lumpkin is now producing another movie on the Gulf Coast. ‘Mary’ is about a couple hoping to start a charter business with a boat they buy at auction, but they find the boat holds some terrifying secrets. The movie is being shot at locations in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.