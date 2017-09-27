BREAKING: Yosemite Rock Falls and Kills One, Injures Another

Associated Press

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Officials at Yosemite National Park say one person was killed and another injured in a rock fall on the granite face of El Capitan.

Ranger Scott Gediman said rocks came crashing down Wednesday at the height of climbing season with at least 30 climbers on the wall.

El Capitan is one of the world’s largest granite monoliths towering vertically 4,000 feet from the Yosemite Valley floor.

Gediman says the injured person was being taken to a hospital near the park. No identities were released.

