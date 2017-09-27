BREAKING: Deputies Rounding up Dozens Wanted on Drug Warrants

By Published:

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) – Local and federal authorities are serving over 100 warrants on over 60 people throughout Mobile County.

Most are narcotics warrants, but investigators are also targeting property crimes.

At one location in Wilmer a woman was arrested for possession of methanphetamine. The car she was sitting in was stolen and 16 stolen guns were inside.

Agencies involved in Wednesday’s roundup include Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, Homeland Security Investigstions, U.S. Border Patrol, and Customs and Border Protection.

News 5 rode along on the roundup. Look for this story on air tonight.

