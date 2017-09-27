BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Middle School Student Chokes School Resource Officer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office, a Ruckel Middle School student was taken into protective custody today after he attacked and choked his School Resource Officer around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The 14-year-old Exceptional Education student reportedly became angry in the cafeteria and ran out of the school, which is located at 201 North Partin Drive in Niceville.

The SRO followed him into the brush across the street, where he attacked her and placed her in a choke hold to the point she was unable to breathe.

The SRO applied her taser and was then able to restrain the student and detain him.

The student was taken to FWB Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

The SRO is receiving medical treatment for her injuries.

Charges are pending.