Bayside Academy Students Donate $2,730 to Red Cross Hurricane-Relief Efforts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday, Bayside Academy Intermediate and Upper School students presented a check in the amount of $2731.03 to a local Red Cross representative in support of hurricane-relief efforts.

The check was presented during an Upper School assembly. In addition, Intermediate School students raised more than $925 in spare change that was donated directly to Red Cross via a Coinstar machine.

“I am so proud of these students for living our school’s core values and showing such compassion to others who live on the Gulf Coast,” said Head of School Michael Papa. Bayside’s core values include community, leadership, responsibility, respect, integrity, and excellence.

Michael Brown, Executive Director of the South Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross, expressed gratitude to students during the assembly. “Tens of thousands of people appreciate your help,” he said, adding that many Florida evacuees sought shelter in Baldwin County during and after Hurricane Irma.

Bayside Academy is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school for students in grades PK-12.