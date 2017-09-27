Baldwin County Man Indicted on Attempted Murder Charge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man has been extradited from Pulaski County, Arkansas after a Grand Jury indicts him for attempted murder.

An official with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Ronnie Stanley arrived at the Baldwin County Jail around 3am Wednesday. He was taken into custody by the Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force in Arkansas.

The attempted murder charge stems from an incident on July 26th involving his then-girlfriend. Deputies say a family member came forward after the girlfriend confided in them about a fight she had with Stanley.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stanley showed up to the victim’s home on Carroll Street in Bay Minette in a friend’s car. They both got in the car and drove to a location on Magnolia Bluff Drive in Stockton, Alabama.

Once they both got out of the car, they began to argue and the victim got in the driver’s seat and took off.

That’s when Stanley allegedly fired two shots at the vehicle but did not hit the victim. The victim then crashed the car, Stanley ran over to see if she was okay and they reconciled.

The victim later told a family member what happened and the family member contacted deputies.

Deputies went to serve a warrant to Stanley at his home on Vaughn Circle in Stockton, but he was not there. He was later taken into custody and brought to the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department says he has a criminal history dating back to 2005.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Stanley faces one charge of third-degree domestic violence, reckless endangerment, three charges of attempting to elude, using a false identity to obstruct justice and one charge of fourth-degree theft of property.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning with no bond and remains in the Baldwin County Jail.

News 5 has contacted the District Attorney’s Office to find out his next court date but has not heard back.