West Nile Virus Case Confirmed in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed by the Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County and there is a heightened concern additional residents will become ill.

The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County advised residents Tuesday there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Santa Rosa County.

Santa Rosa County Mosquito Control and DOH-Santa Rosa say they will continue surveillance and prevention efforts.

DOH-Santa Rosa reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

Here is a list of symptoms of West Nile according to the CDC website:

No symptoms in most people: Most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

Febrile illness (fever) in some people: About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Serious symptoms in a few people: About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

Severe illness can occur in people of any age; however, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk.

Recovery from severe illness might take several weeks or months. Some effects to the central nervous system might be permanent.

About 1 out of 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, you should remember to “Drain and Cover”:

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

• Clothing – Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

• Repellent – Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

• Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.

• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Tips on Repellent Use

• Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.

• Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) are generally recommended. Other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or IR3535. These products are generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label.

• Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing.

• In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is age-appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under the age of three years. DEET is not recommended on children younger than two months old.

• Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child’s skin and clothing.

• If additional protection is necessary, apply a permethrin repellent directly to your clothing. Again, always follow the manufacturer’s directions.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

• Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.