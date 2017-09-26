VIDEO: Addison Russell Makes Mess, Apologizes with Fresh Nachos

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKRG) – A collision between a player and a fan at last night’s Chicago Cubs game has gone viral. Not for the collision itself, but what happened next.
The collision involved Santa Rosa County’s very own Addison Russell, Cubs shortstop. Video courtesy Fox Sports Midwest, shows Addison Russell from Pace, Florida go into the stands after a foul ball. It appears Russell’s leg kicks up into the nachos of the St. Louis Cardinals fan making a big mess.
Later Russell brings the fan and his girlfriend a brand new order of nachos, with a side of cheese, and a handshake.
The fan decided to capture the moment by grabbing his cell phone, and taking a selfie. This photo getting thousands of retweets Tuesday.
It’s a fun moment for Russell, who’s been having an okay year for the Cubs, playing a solid shortstop, batting .243, helping the team inch closer to clinching the NL Central.