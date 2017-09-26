VIDEO: Addison Russell Makes Mess, Apologizes with Fresh Nachos

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKRG) – A collision between a player and a fan at last night’s Chicago Cubs game has gone viral. Not for the collision itself, but what happened next.

The collision involved Santa Rosa County’s very own Addison Russell, Cubs shortstop. Video courtesy Fox Sports Midwest, shows Addison Russell from Pace, Florida go into the stands after a foul ball. It appears Russell’s leg kicks up into the nachos of the St. Louis Cardinals fan making a big mess.

Later Russell brings the fan and his girlfriend a brand new order of nachos, with a side of cheese, and a handshake.

The fan decided to capture the moment by grabbing his cell phone, and taking a selfie. This photo getting thousands of retweets Tuesday.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

Official Baseball Rulebook, Rule 6.01 (n): If a player brings you nachos, they automatically become your new favorite player. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/1csmSdjoFL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 26, 2017

It’s a fun moment for Russell, who’s been having an okay year for the Cubs, playing a solid shortstop, batting .243, helping the team inch closer to clinching the NL Central.