VA Money for Private Health Care May Run Out by Year’s End

WASHINGTON (AP) – Weeks after receiving $2.1 billion in emergency funding, the Trump administration says the private-sector Veterans Choice health care program may need more money as early as December to avoid a disruption of care for hundreds of thousands of veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it hopes to move quickly on a long-term legislative fix that would give veterans wider access to private doctors. The VA plan would seek money to keep Choice running for much of next year as the agency implements wider changes. The proposal is set to be released in coming weeks.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were monitoring.

Choice allows veterans to receive outside care if they must wait 30 days or more for an appointment or drive more than 40 miles to a VA facility.