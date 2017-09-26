Identity Released in Okaloosa County Apparent Drowning

Update: Sept. 26, 2017

The identity of the tourist that allegedly drowned in Okaloosa County has been released.

According to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the individual has been identified as 53-year old Charles Farrar of Denham Springs, Louisiana.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy.

Destin, FL (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a tourist died after an apparent drowning near the Shirah Beach Access off Scenic Highway 98.

The man, in his fifties, was found unresponsive in the Gulf of Mexico around 1pm Monday. Emergency crews rushed him to the Destin Emergency Room.

Investigators have not released any other information.