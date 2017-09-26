Repo Man Shot At During Repossession

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police report that on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Brucewood Drive West in reference to shots fired.

The victim told officers that he had an active repossession order at the location and that the vehicle owner came outside and told the victim to get off his property. according to police, the victim told the suspect who he was and as he was walking off the property and getting into his vehicle the suspect allegedly fired at his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had been struck by gunfire

Roscoe was arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

This is the second time in recent weeks that an incident like this has occurred.