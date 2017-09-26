Pitbull Sends a Private Plane to Puerto Rico to Help Evacuate Cancer Patients

San Juan, Puerto Rico (New York Daily News) — American rapper Pitbull is sending a private plane to help evacuate cancer patients in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island says the New York Daily News.

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales gave a shout out to the rapper Tuesday afternoon, thanking him for his efforts.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she said, the tweet originally in Spanish.

In a statement to the Daily News, Pitbull says his effort to help Puerto Rican cancer patients was the least he could do.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said.

Maria hit the island on Sept. 20 and knocked out nearly all power in Puerto Rico, leaving its 3.4 million residents short of food, water and supplies.