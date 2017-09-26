National Attention May Not Translate to Huge Voter Turnout

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG) — We’ll know later tonight how much of an impact big-name conservatives like President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon have had on the race for the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. Traditionally, primary runoffs suffer from low turnout. Former Republican Senate candidate Trip Pittman says the guest appearances don’t hurt.

“The best thing that comes out of this is that people are hopefully more aware of the tremendous decision that faces them today in this Republican primary,” said Pittman. Last month only saw a voter turnout of 17.95% statewide. Some voters are disappointed the GOP star power doesn’t seem to be breaking any turnout records for a runoff.

“It’s really awful because you can’t complain, can you? If you don’t vote you can’t complain,” said Mary Lou McNair. The race has been framed as a question over who runs the Republican Party. Is it the President or the movement that got him into office?

“The American people put Trump into office but he will find out he backed the wrong person,” said Roy Moore voter Joseph Werner. Some voters just don’t notice the attention.

“It doesn’t make a whole lot of difference to me, the important thing is I did my part,” said voter Joe Alcathie as he exited the Daphne Civic Center Tuesday morning.