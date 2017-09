MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., a man walked in with a black backpack and demanded money. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo location at Hillcrest and Cottage Hill roads.

Call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 if you recognize the suspect.