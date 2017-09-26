Mobile City Council Will Begin New Fiscal Year Without Budget

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The new fiscal year begins October 1st. The Mobile City Council will begin that year without a budget in place. Council members were unable to come to an agreement on the proposed budget at Tuesday’s meeting and delayed a vote until the Council’s next meeting on October 10th.

On Monday Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent all council members a letter urging them to vote on a budget. In the Mayor’s letter he accused some council members of grandstanding for “pet projects.”

“These are not in any way political interests or special interests. These are real concerns of the people we represent in this city, said John Williams, Mobile City Councilman for District 4.

One budget item council members are concerned about is the allocation of funding for pay raises for first responders.

The city government will not shut down without a budget in place. Until a new budget is agreed upon, the city will function under the prior year’s budget.