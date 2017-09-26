LIVE RESULTS: Alabama Special Election Runoff for U.S. Senate

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS:

Republican (17% precincts reporting) (%) Votes Winner? Roy Moore 58% 43,953 votes — Luther Strange 42% 31,367 votes —

Polls have closed in a special U.S. Senate election in Alabama where President Donald Trump is backing the establishment candidate to keep the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump supported Sen. Luther Strange with a Tweet sent before voting began Tuesday morning.

Strange is being opposed by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, known for publicly displaying the Ten Commandments and opposing gay marriage. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon spoke at a rally in support of Moore on Monday night.

Moore led Strange by about 25,000 votes in the crowded August primary. Runoff polls have shown him leading, or in a dead heat with, Strange, who is a former state attorney general.