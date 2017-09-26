Gulf Shores High Prepares for First Parade Since Mardi Gras Tragedy with Backup from the Football Team

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) – Gulf Shores High School Band is planning for its first parade since the incident on Mardi Gras that left 12 band members injured, several critically. And in a act of solidarity, the football team will be marching behind them to ease some of their anxieties. The band will march this Friday in the annual homecoming parade.

According to an email from Dolphins Athletic Club My name is Judi Grant, “I wanted to email you and let you know of one of the sweetest gestures I’ve ever seen. As you know, the GSHS Band was in the accident about 6 months ago…. During the Mardi Gras Parade. The football team, led by GSHS Athletic Director Matt Blake, has decided to forego their normal routine of riding on decorated boats to walk behind the GSHS Band as a show of support for everything they have been through and to help ease some of their anxiety and fears of both parents and students. I found out about this as a side note…. After reading it from Facebook. The team didn’t boast about this or make a big deal about supporting their band. They quietly decided that’s what they would do. So humble, so supportive. This community is healing from various upsets… and this just shows such an exemplary support system. I am proud to be a part of such a great community! I’ve included pictures of the FB posts for your information. Feel free to share and/or report as much of this as you would like. Thank you! ”