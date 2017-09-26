Food Delivery App Expanding Into Pensacola

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

The popular food app Waitr is expanding into northwest Florida. The company announcing Monday that delivery services will begin this week.

Here’s a portion of the company’s news release:

To meet the anticipated demand, Waitr expects to hire 150 people in Pensacola between now and year’s end. More than 50 Pensacola restaurants have signed with Waitr, including Shux Oyster Bar, Indian Grill, Hot Head Burritos, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Toro Bravo Mexican Restaurant and Chick-fil-A. Even more are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

They’ll host a Waitr launch party Thursday at 5 pm at the Beef O’Brady’s on South Palafox Street. You can download the Waitr app or order via a web browser. For more information on how to get a job with Waitr click here.