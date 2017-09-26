Foley Woman Says Her Family Is Stuck In Puerto Rico

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- One Foley mother says she’s been worried sick since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last week because her daughter, son in law and four grandkids are stuck on the island.

“I have to worry about them starving to death or dying of dehydration because they won’t let them off the island. It’s just so much to bare,” says Cynthiann Richardson.

The family moved to the southwestern part of the island about six years ago, since Richardson’s son in law is from Puerto Rico.

But after Maria struck, it has been left with a deteriorating food supply, no running water, and no electricity.

“In fact today she told me that there was some water from the rain being trapped on the roof next door and they were going over there and getting it off the roof to bathe their children in,” says Richardson.

Richardson told her family they could come stay with her, but after they bought a pricey plane ticket, they were told the only people allowed to leave the island were military families.

“Normally it would run them a little over 700 for the 5 of them to fly here, and this time it’s costing them over 13-hundred.”

She says she never knows when she will be able to talk to her family since there’s very poor cell service.

President Trump also announced he will be visiting the island next Tuesday, October third.