Election Day: Trump Looms Large in Alabama Senate Race

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama’s GOP primary that has pitted President Donald Trump against a former top adviser.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Strange in Alabama ahead of Tuesday’s runoff. Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon endorsed Moore, arguing he’s a better fit for the “populist, nationalist, conservative movement.”

The two Republicans are vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat. The winner will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

Strange, the state’s former attorney general, was appointed to the seat in February. Moore is the state’s former chief justice. He was twice ousted from those duties over stands against gay marriage and for the public display of the Ten Commandments.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)