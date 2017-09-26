UPDATE: Charges Dropped Against Suspects Who Allegedly Raped, Drugged Victim

Update Sept. 26, 2017 — Charges against two defendants have been dropped due to the lack of evidence.

In 2015 Ricardo Sanchez-Alvarez and Tamer Edeman Duman were arrested and jailed on suspicion of sexual battery when the victim was physically helpless to resist. Hotel footage showed the suspects leading the victim by her hands through the lobby as she stumbled and swayed. The victim woke up in a Destin hotel room, face down, nauseous and vomiting. The victim completed a sexual battery kit that provided no proof of controlled substances or alcohol in her system. Additionally, witnesses claimed there was no signs of nonconsensual contact between the victim and suspects leading up to the alleged incident.

Based on the lack of evidence, the charges for both suspects were dropped on September 18, 2017.

According to the court document for Ricardo Sanchez-Alvarez and Tamer Edeman Duman:

The Office of the State Attorney in and for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida announces a No Prosecution in the above-captioned case for the reason(s): Victim has no recollection of the events that transpired during the late-evening/early-morning hours of November 21, 2015. Laboratory tests did not indicate the presence of either controlled substances or alcohol in the Victim’s system. Independent witness indicated there were no signs or indicators of nonconsensual contact between the parties within the hours leading up to the alleged incident. Based upon these facts and circumstances the State has insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that nonconsensual sex occured.”

Original Story June 14, 2017

A Santa Rosa County woman believes she was drugged and raped by two men. Now those two men are in jail. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department.

“36-year old Ricardo Sanchez-Alvarez of 85 Hackberry Way in Santa Rosa Beach and 33-year old Tamer Duman of 280 Vining’s Way in Destin are charged with Sexual Battery When the Victim is Physically Helpless to Resist. The victim says they provided her with a glass of wine and two mixed drinks during the night of November 22nd, 2015. She later woke up face down, nauseous, and vomiting in a Destin hotel room. She says she felt like she was in a fog and was bruised and sore. She went to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast to have a sexual battery kit completed. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a video from the hotel the night of the incident that shows the two men leading the victim by her hands through the lobby as she stumbles and sways. The victim said she had never been in a romantic or sexual relationship with either defendant and did not give consent for any sexual act or agree to knowingly go to a hotel.”