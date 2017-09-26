Child Dies In Hot Car

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) – A 3-year-old child has died after being left inside a hot car on a college campus in Alabama.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer told local news media that the boy died Monday afternoon after he was left in the car while his grandmother was at work at Miles College. The boy was discovered unresponsive around 4 p.m. and taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital where was pronounced dead.

Dyer believes the boy had been in the car since his grandmother arrived at work just after 8 a.m.

Dyer says Fairfield Police will present the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s