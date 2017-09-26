Candidates Announce Election Day Voting Plans

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Luther strange and Roy Moore will head to the polls this morning to vote in the Republican run-off for U.S. Senate.

Sen. Strange, the state’s former attorney general who was appointed to the seat in February, will vote at 7 a.m. at The Exception Foundation in Birmingham.

Challenger Roy Moore, the state’s former chief justice, will arrive at the Gallant Fire Hall in Gallant on horseback, according to his campaign.

Polls across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the polls close, supporters of the candidates will gather to watch the returns. Strange’s campaign will gather at the Aloft Hotel in Homewood, while Moore’s campaign will gather at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.

WKRG News 5 will have team coverage of Election night results. Debbie Williams will be reporting from the Moore campaign’s election night party in Montgomery. Hayley Minogue will be with the Strange campaign in Birmingham.