Burton LeFlore Annouces Run for State House

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Democrat Burton LeFlore, is planning to run for Alabama House District 99.

Currently, Rep. James Buskey holds the seat but has announced he will retire in 2018.

“Our legislators enact the laws and create policy for the entire state. The laws and policies implemented and passed by our legislature affect our lives, our well being, our jobs, our freedom, as well as the lives of our families, friends, our communities and the entire state in a multiplicity of ways,” According to LeFlore. “Who we send to Montgomery to represent us in the legislature is very important and should not be taken lightly by the citizens of any legislative district.”

“If elected I vow to serve the people of District 99 with the same type of dedication and vigor as Rep. James Buskey and my grandfather, the late John L. LeFlore. But in these modern times, and in this new economic and political climate of today, the present is upon us. It is long overdue to elect a leader who is more acclimated to what is going on currently economically, socially and politically on the state and national level,” said LeFlore.

Burton ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Congress in 2014 losing to Rep. Bradley Byrne.