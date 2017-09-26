BREAKING: Massive Search Underway for Missing Person in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are conducting an air and ground search on beaches west of the Destin jetties and other areas around the Marler Bridge as they work to locate a missing and endangered individual believed to be armed.

They are asking people to avoid areas where they see searches underway until further notice.

K9 teams, firefighters, FWC, Coast Guard, Eglin and others are assisting along with helicopters from WCSO and FWC.