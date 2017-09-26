Baldwin County Authorities Searching for Dementia Patient

FOLEY, Alabama (WKRG) –

UPDATE(11:09 am):  The missing Senior has been located safe.

 

The Foley, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kenneth David Barnes.  Mr. Barnes is a 68-year-old white male suffering from dementia.  He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans at his home in Foley, Alabama around 10pm on 09/25/2017.  Mr. Barnes has a bruise above his right eye from a recent fall and uses a walker.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth David Barnes, please contact the Foley Police Department at (251) 943-4431 or call 911 and use NCIC Number: M444147954.

