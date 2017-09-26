Aerosmith Cancels Farewell Tour Due to Lead Singer’s Medical Issues

(CNN) Aerosmith is canceling the rest of their tour because of some “unexpected medical issues” with lead singer Steven Tyler. The band had four shows left in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Tyler did not say what medical issues he is facing, but said they are not life-threatening. He said his doctors advised him to not travel or perform and that he needs proper rest and treatment. Tyler promised to be back, releasing a statement saying “we humans make plans, and god laughs…I love you all and will be back with you soon.” Shows for Aerosmith this year started late spring in Europe and were billed as the band’s “farewell” tour.

