A Bewildered Strange Wishes Moore Well

Associated Press Published:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) – Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for Senate.

Strange told his supporters Tuesday night that “we wish (Moore) well going forward.”

But he quickly shifted to his own bewilderment at the race he just finished. “We’re dealing with a political environment that I’ve never had any experience with,” he said.

“I’m telling you, the political seas and winds in this country right now … are very hard to navigate, very hard to understand.”

Strange also thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for backing him.

Strange said Trump, may “be criticized” for coming to Alabama on his behalf. “Sometimes it’s just about friendship … a common goal to make the country better,” he said.

