28,000 Jeep Jogging Strollers Recalled

(CBS) — 28,000 Jeep brand jogging strollers are being recalled because the stroller leg bracket can break and cause kids to fall out.

The three-wheeled strollers are made by Delta and have “J is for Jeep” printed on the side.

They were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores between 2015 and 2016.

The company says at least one child fell from a stroller and suffered cuts and bruises.

For the complete list of models recalled and for more information click here for the the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.