28,000 Jeep Jogging Strollers Recalled

WKRG Staff Published:

(CBS) — 28,000 Jeep brand jogging strollers are being recalled because the stroller leg bracket can break and cause kids to fall out.

The three-wheeled strollers are made by Delta and have “J is for Jeep” printed on the side.

They were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores between 2015 and 2016.

The company says at least one child fell from a stroller and suffered cuts and bruises.

For the complete list of models recalled and for more information click here for the the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s