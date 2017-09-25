White House: No Defeat For Trump If Strange Loses

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House suggests it won’t be a defeat if President Donald Trump’s candidate ends up losing Alabama’s Senate GOP runoff.

Legislative director Marc Short says Trump still supports Luther Strange, the establishment-backed candidate appointed to the seat that belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange is in a tight race against former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. The vote is Tuesday.

Short tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump believes Strange will win, but “if he loses, I think the reality is that the Republicans will still hold that seat.”

Trump rallied for Strange in Alabama on Friday, but the president acknowledged he may have made a mistake in endorsing Strange. Trump says Moore will have a harder time winning the general election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s