Vice President Mike Pence to Speak at the Luther Strange Rally in Birmingham

WKRG Staff Published:

(WKRG) — The Strange for Senate Campaign will have a GOTV Rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Birmingham on Monday, Sept. 25th.

Vice President Pence will address Luther Strange supporters at HealthSouth Aviation Hangar.

The Vice President has been a leader in the conservative movement for years and is working closely with President Trump to Make America Great Again.

The doors open for the event at 4:00pm. The event begins at 7:00pm. To register for the free event, click here.

 

News 5 will have the rally live here on wkrg.com.

