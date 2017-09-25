Two Shot, Two Arrested after Crime Spree

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are in the hospital and two others are at Metro Jail after a crime spree and police chase Monday in Mobile.

“I ain’t no gangster, man. They just trying to make it look that way,” 26-year-old Clyde Coleman told reporters as he was led to jail Monday afternoon.

Police say Coleman is wanted for two shootings.

The first happened at a home on Gran Forest Drive in Irvington around 3:45 a.m. Then at 7:00, witnesses at a gas station on Theodore-Dawes Road say Coleman and another suspect beat a man and forced him into a car.

Police say they drove the man to a house on Rudder Road in Tillman’s Corner where they shot him.

Later in the day, police chased the two suspects from Tillman’s Corner down I-10 into Mobile where they exited at Virginia Street. Police say 20-year-old Robert Blackman bailed out of the moving car near Crawford Park on S. Ann Street. He was arrested there. Coleman meanwhile kept driving north on Ann Street until he got near Old Shell Road and tried to run. Police used a taser on him and arrested him on a number of charges.

“He’s charged with kidnapping first, two counts of assault second, attempting to allude, also reckless endangerment,” said Mobile Police spokesman Donald Wallace.

“I’m a be out,” Coleman told reporters. “I ain’t did nothing. I’m going to be home.”

The two men who were shot were both hit in the leg and as of Monday evening were hospitalized in stable condition.