Two in Custody After Pursuit Ends in Downtown Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least two people have been detained after a police chase that began in Tillman’s Corner and ended in Downtown Mobile.

Police responded to a shooting in Tillman’s Corner around the time that the pursuit began, but police have not confirmed the shooting is connected to the chase.

A passenger got out of the vehicle near Pennsylvania Street and Ann Street. Police tasered and detained that person at the scene.

The pursuit ended near the Oak Apartments on Old Shell, where a second person was detained.

