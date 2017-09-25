Steelers Player Who Stood Alone for Anthem Has Top Selling Jersey

Published:

(CNN) The hottest selling NFL jersey now belongs to a player who refused to protest. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva walked to the field for the national anthem Sunday. The rest of his teammates stayed in the locker room in protest after president trump said NFL owners should fire players that kneel during the national anthem. Villanueva is a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and received several medals for his service with the army rangers. Athletes protesting during the national anthem began last year with former Forty-Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He started kneeling to protest the treatment of black Americans, especially by police. His jersey also became a top seller after that protest.

