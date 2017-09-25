Second Phase of Multi-Million Dollar Gulf Place Underway in Gulf Shores

Related Coverage Gulf Shores Begins Second Phase of Public Beach Improvements

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The second phase of the multi-million dollar re-do of the beachfront is underway as part of the Gulf Place Revitalization Project by the City of Gulf Shores.

The building that has housed the public bathrooms and public safety offices for decades is on its way out.

Once complete, there will be more green space, playgrounds, improved pedestrian access and yes, a new public restroom facility.

Construction is expected to last through the first part of next year. Periodic closures of the public beach area are also expected as the project continues.

Two huge annual events, The Shrimp Festival and the Oyster Cook-off are coming up next month. The project is not expected to impact those two festivals.