PHOTO: Alabama Boy Stands Proudly During National Anthem, Despite NFL Protests

URIAH, Ala (WKRG) — At a time when NFL players are sparking controversy for their protests during the national anthem, a photo showing a local boy standing up proudly to honor his country is getting a lot of attention online.

In the photo, 12-year-old Dawson Butts is seen showing respect during the anthem at the football game between J U Blacksher High School and Washington County High School in Chatom last Friday.

Carol Welch photographs sporting events for J U Blacksher, located in Uriah. Out of the hundreds of photos of the game she posted to Facebook, she says the photo of Dawson was by far the most popular.

She says people have been commenting from across the country, showing an overwhelming amount of support.

In contrast, more than 200 NFL players sat on benches or took a knee during their games over the weekend.

The protests followed comments from President Donald Trump on Friday, criticizing players who protest during the national anthem.

President Trump made the comments during a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

The practice of kneeling during the anthem began last year when San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest social injustices against African-Americans.