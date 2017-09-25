North Korea’s Foreign Minister Says Trump has ‘Declared War’ on His Country

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – North Korea’s top diplomat says President Donald Trump’s tweet that leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer” was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters Monday that what he called Trump’s “declaration of war” gives North Korea “every right” under the U.N. Charter to take countermeasures, “including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country.”

The White House is pushing back on North Korea’s claim that President Donald Trump’s recent words amount to a declaration of war.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the U.S. hasn’t “declared war” on North Korea.

The Trump administration also clarified Monday that it is not seeking to overthrow North Korea’s government after the president tweeted that Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer.”

Trump said in a speech last week to the U.N. General Assembly that if the U.S. is forced to defend itself against North Korea, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy” the country.

The U.S. and North Korea agreed to an armistice after the 1950-1953 Korean War, not a peace treaty. Because of that, they are still technically at war.