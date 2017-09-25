Mobile Police Seeks Victims of Cell Phone Theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a man who advertises on Facebook of a cell phone for sale – usually an iPhone 7. Darren Penn tells the buyers to meet him in the Stanton Road area. When he takes out money to purchase the cell phone, the Penn snatches the money and run.

Penn has used various Facebook accounts such as Montana Da Dee, Monie RichForever, and RichForever Dee.

Investigation reveals Penn has committed numerous thefts in this manner over the past week. Police are attempting to locate additional victims. If you have been a victim of a cell phone theft, please call Mobile Police at 470-7744.

Police urge the public to use the Internet Purchase Safe Exchange Zones. The designated parking spots are at all precincts and headquarters.

Headquarters – 2460 Government Blvd

Precinct 1 – 850 Virginia St

Precinct 2 – 4851 Museum Dr

Precinct 3 – 2165 St. Stephens Rd

Precinct 4 – 8080 Airport Blvd