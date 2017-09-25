Low Turnout Expected for GOP Senate Runoff in Alabama

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voter turnout is expected to be low on Tuesday, when Alabama voters head to the polls for the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate between Luther Strange and Roy Moore. The winner will face Democrat candidate Doug Jones in November.

Last month’s primary runoff had a lot of candidates but not a lot of voters. Voter turnout statewide was a shade under 18%. Baldwin County had a turnout a little higher than the statewide average, and probate judge Tim Russell is trying to be optimistic.

“87% voted Republican last time but I think we’re going to have a really good turnout I’m expecting 30% or more,” said Russell.

While many of the people News 5 spoke with seemed disinterested in Tuesday’s vote, one woman said she was paralyzed by indecision.

“I voted in the last election, now both of the people who are running I want to win, so I don’t know who to vote for,” said Tammy Davis.

“Yeah, I’m voting, I think everyone in Baldwin County needs to get up and hit the polls tomorrow,” said voter Mike White.