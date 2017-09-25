IV Hangover Cure

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — From curing hangovers to reducing arthritis, more people are turning to IV Therapy Clinics for relief.

Insurance companies often don’t pay for the specialized services..but, many people are willing to pay out of pocket for these IV Solutions.

Typically only time heals a hangover but, some people, like Dee Dee Pipkin have found a shortcut to feeling better. She received an IV at Liquid Assets in Fairhope for relief.

“Just all a sudden I just kind of felt normal again. So I went ahead and got the errands done, got everything and got through the rest of the day. Actually feeling better than I did before I had the day before…before I had a few,” said Pipkin.

Dr. Kristin Kalmbacher who owns the Fairhope clinic says treating patients for a hangover is the easiest and most fun thing she can do. “You can pretty much give somebody back their day”, said Kalmbacher.

For $160 the doctor can give patients an IV cocktail called “Overserved”. It’s made up of vitamins, supplements, and anti-nausea medication. Other IV recipes claim to boost energy, reduce stress, inflammation, and headaches.

Michelle Walker found relief for a migraine.

“I really didn’t know what to expect since I’ve never had anything like this, but um..and I wouldn’t think it would have been so quickly. I figured, oh, I’ll go home and I’ll feel a little bit better..but, I feel pretty good”, said Walker while receiving fluids.

Since IV’s bypass the digestive system and go directly into the bloodstream, pain relief and supplemental benefits are felt quickly. When you take vitamins by mouth, at best, experts say your body only absorbs about 40 percent of the nutrients. With IV therapy, it’s believed the body absorbs 100 percent of the vitamins.

“I think that most people can benefit from it. I think there are very few people who have a perfect diet,” said Kalmbacher.

“You can immediately tell a difference in your energy levels,” said Eleanor Antis who has immune and gastrointestinal issues. She drives from Long Beach, Mississippi to Fairhope to receive supplements through her veins.

“If you take when you’re at your sickest point and then go maybe today when you feel fine…that’s the difference it makes for me. Even if it only lasts a couple of days or even a week maybe for me, that’s worth the money”, said Antis.

However, IV therapy isn’t for everyone. Dr. Kalmbacher says it can be dangerous for renal patients who can’t excrete fluids properly and anyone with congestive heart failure.

She also says, sometimes patients will have a detox effect. They feel sick for a few days before feeling better.