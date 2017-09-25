“It” Actor Filming in Gulf Shores for Supernatural Thriller “Mary”

By Published:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hollywood is coming back to the Gulf Coast.

Owen Teague (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The working title of the movie is “Mary”. It’s a supernatural thriller starring Gary Oldman and the current “It” guy, Owen Teague who plays bully Patrick Hockstetter as part of the Bowers Gang in “It” now in theaters.

“Mary” is about a family that buys an old ship at auction to start a charter business. Soon they discover the ship’s horrifying secrets once they are out on isolated open waters.

Scenes will be shot Tuesday in Orange Beach at Perdido Pass. On Wednesday, production will shift to Bear Point.

Gary Oldman (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

