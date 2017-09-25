Gulity Pleas Entered in Baldwin County Capital Murder Case

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Brandon Michael Bledsoe, 36, entered a guilty plea to Captial Murder in Baldwin County Circuit Court Monday morning.  He has been sentenced to Life in Prison without the possibility of parole.

Bledsoe and Heather Raftery were charged in the 2014 murder of  Tommy Burdette of Foley.  The pair is accused of breaking into Burdette’s residence, robbing him, shooting him then setting his house on fire in an attempt to hide the crime.

Heather Raftery
Heather Raftery

 

Last week Raftery entered guilty pleas to Robbery and Burglary and the state dropped the 3 Felony Murder charges and the Arson charge against her.  Court documents show that Raftery has a court date on Wednesday.

 

 

