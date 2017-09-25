Rally For Moore in Fairhope Sold Out

Fairhope, AL (WKRG)

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and Senate Candidate is making his final pitch to voters tonight in southwest Alabama. A big rally is planned at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope with big names in conservative politics. That’s tonight at 7 pm.

This is really a huge day in Alabama politics. Seemingly, the eyes of the nation are turning to this Senate race. The big names who’ll be here later tonight include Duck Dynasty Phil Robertson and former White House advisor Steve Bannon. Some have cast this race as the first battle between Trump and Bannon. Moore is the candidate Breitbart is siding with over the Trump-endorsed Luther Strange. This weekend Moore held a rally in Washington County to a crowd of people there for an annual bluegrass festival.

“They’re waiting to see if the people of Alabama will give up their vote to an establishment in Washington that does not want to move forward, does not want to make progress, does not want to stop illegal aliens, does not want to stop socialized medicine, and wants to keep things just like it is so people in Washington can hold their power, prestige, and position,” said Moore Saturday night. According to Eventbrite, there are no more tickets available for tonight’s event.

Luther Strange’s last big event was a rally with President Donald Trump in Huntsville. Today Vice President Mike Pence will be at the Birmingham airport supporting the former Attorney General.