Evacuations from Bali Volcano Rise to 57,000

Mount Agung volcano is seen at the sunrise in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Indonesia officials have more than doubled the zise of no go zone around the mount Agung volcano o the tourist island of Bali and raised its alert level for the second time in less than a week. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation agency says more than 57,000 people have now fled the surrounds of Mount Agung because of the risk of a major eruption.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says Tuesday that an increasing frequency of tremors from the mountain indicates that magma is continuing to move toward the surface and an eruption is possible.

He says more than 560 volcanic earthquakes were recorded on Monday, most of them shallow.

Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,100 people.

The 3,031-meter mountain hurled ash as high as 20 kilometers, according to volcanologists, and remained active for about a year.

