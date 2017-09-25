Amazon Looking for Hundreds of Workers in Mobile

Interviews are underway for potential employees of the new Amazon Sortation Center that will soon open in Mobile.

The interviews are taking place at the Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment at the Alabama Career Center in Mobile.

The company has listed positions under two categories–Part-Time Sortation Associate, and Yard Specialist.  A spokesperson for the Alabama Career Center says Amazon is looking for about 700 people in all to fill those positions.

Representatives from Amazon will be in Mobile today through Wednesday from 8 a.m until 5 p.m.  About 300 people are set for pre-scheduled interviews today.

