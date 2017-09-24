Valarie Patterson Expected in Court Monday for Preliminary Hearing

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The woman charged in connection to the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson is expected in court Monday, September 25th for a preliminary hearing. Valarie Patterson is charged with manslaughter in connection to Kamden’s death.

A judge will determine if Patterson’s case will go to a grand jury. During Patterson’s bond hearing in August, her son DeMarcus LeAndrew Lymon, 24, was arrested after sparking an altercation in court. At some point he became emotional and aggressively went past the gate and toward Patterson.

The following day, Patterson fainted during proceedings. Medical staff rushed to her aid and rolled a stretcher into the courtroom, though it wasn’t needed. Patterson’s attorney says she suffered from a possible stroke.

Patterson is currently out of jail on bond.

According to court documents Kamden Johnson died after being left in a day care van at Community Nursery & Preschool Academy on Hillcrest Road. Patterson worked at the daycare.

News 5 will bring you the latest developments from the preliminary hearing.