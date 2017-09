Okaloosa Island, FL (WKRG)

This is going to be a hard stolen vehicle to keep hidden. Okaloosa County Deputies said on Facebook they’re looking for a stolen ice cream truck. The post says the truck was stolen from Angelfish Drive and last seen headed in the direction of Highway 98. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

They say the truck is a 1974 model. It is blue and white and has a sign reading “we all scream for ice cream” above the front windshield.