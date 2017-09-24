Eight people injured in Antioch church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a church shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday at 3891 Pin Hook Road at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Metro fire officials confirm there are at least 8 people injured on the scene. Most of the injured are over 65-years-old. All have been transported to area hospitals.

Medical personnel on scene are calling it a mass casualty situation.

Roads around the church are shut down, including LaVergne Couchville Pike off Old Hickory Blvd., and Hobson Pike.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say at least six people were injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least six to eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still “active” at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

A Nashville police spokesman didn’t immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

