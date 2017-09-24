No Update So Far On Three-Year-old Shot in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police spokesman Donald Wallace said, “there are no updates at this time,” in an e-mail response to News 5 this morning. We still don’t have much information on what happened Saturday morning at Azalea Pointe Appartments. Police say a woman flagged down a passing police cruiser around 9:20 Saturday morning. She was carrying a wounded three-year-old girl.

The girl was shot inside one of the apartment units one time. There’s a lot we don’t know about this case so far. We don’t know if this is being considered an accident or a crime. We don’t know how the girl came in contact with the handgun and we don’t know if the victim may have shot herself or if someone else pulled the trigger. There has been no update from MPD on the condition of the victim.