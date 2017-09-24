No Update So Far On Three-Year-old Shot in Mobile

By Published:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police spokesman Donald Wallace said, “there are no updates at this time,” in an e-mail response to News 5 this morning.  We still don’t have much information on what happened Saturday morning at Azalea Pointe Appartments.  Police say a woman flagged down a passing police cruiser around 9:20 Saturday morning.  She was carrying a wounded three-year-old girl.

The girl was shot inside one of the apartment units one time.  There’s a lot we don’t know about this case so far.  We don’t know if this is being considered an accident or a crime.  We don’t know how the girl came in contact with the handgun and we don’t know if the victim may have shot herself or if someone else pulled the trigger.  There has been no update from MPD on the condition of the victim.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s