Missing Ice Cream Truck has Been Found

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Michael Stone Stadther's Facebook Page

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) –  On Saturday an ice cream truck was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and less than 24 hours later the truck was found.

On Sunday truck owner Michael Stone Stadther posted photos on his Facebook page saying the truck was found. Stadther, did not say where the truck was found, but Facebook located the post in Navarre, Florida.

Who ever took the truck attempted to ‘redecorate’ the outside with what appears to be black spray paint.

Ice Cream Truck image from OCSO Facebook Page.

The truck also appears to be sanded in an attempt to hide the colors.

Courtesy: Michael Stone Stadther’s Facebook Page

New 5 reached out to Stadther for any comments about finding the missing truck but have not received a response.

