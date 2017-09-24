Missing Ice Cream Truck has Been Found

Related Coverage Okaloosa County Deputies Looking For Stolen Ice Cream Truck

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – On Saturday an ice cream truck was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and less than 24 hours later the truck was found.

On Sunday truck owner Michael Stone Stadther posted photos on his Facebook page saying the truck was found. Stadther, did not say where the truck was found, but Facebook located the post in Navarre, Florida.

Who ever took the truck attempted to ‘redecorate’ the outside with what appears to be black spray paint.

The truck also appears to be sanded in an attempt to hide the colors.

New 5 reached out to Stadther for any comments about finding the missing truck but have not received a response.